Nirmala Sitharaman explains what brought Yes Bank’s fate under dark clouds

Despite going through a series of penalties and investigations, no significant recovery could be seen in the financials of Yes Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government had put its efforts to bring Yes Bank back on track but the bank continued to operate in an irresponsible way. Despite going through a series of penalties and investigations, no significant recovery could be seen in the financials of Yes Bank. FM Sitharaman also said that Yes Bank assured the government multiple times that they will bring more money, but it did not happen. In a press conference, the FM said that she has asked the RBI to urgently assess the root of the problem and also clearly find the roles played by different people behind this trouble. It has been assured that the employment and salaries will be unaffected at least for another year, along with deposits and liabilities that will continue as same.

FM Sitharaman has also announced that the resolution plan proposed by the RBI will come under play within the moratorium period and a new board will be put in place. In a major development, the RBI has today placed a draft scheme of reconstruction of the Yes Bank Ltd in the public domain. The Reserve Bank has invited suggestions and comments from members of the public, including the banks’ shareholders, depositors, and creditors on the draft scheme. The suggestions and comments will be received by RBI up to Monday, 9 March 2020. The RBI said that it will take a final view soon after that.

Nirmala Sitharaman also pointed out a few companies that were under severe stress and where the Yes Bank’s advances were exposed even before the year 2014. Anil Ambani group, Essel group, DHFL, IL&FS, and Vodafone are among the names that she mentioned.

Meanwhile, FM Sitharaman said in the afternoon that she is in touch with the Reserve Bank of India and the steps that are taken are in the best interest of depositors, bank, and the economy. She had also assured the depositors that their money is safe. She further said that she personally monitored the situation in recent months and that’s why the firm decision has been taken.