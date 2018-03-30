Nirav Modi PNB case: Now GST evasion charge against auditor hired by PSB

PNB had hired Belgium-based consultancy BDO on February 27. It has been learnt that BDO India and its partner MSKA & Associates have allegedly made no GST payments the government since July 2017 despite collecting it from clients

The firm hired by Punjab National Bank (PNB) to conduct a forensic audit on the companies owned by Nirav Modi following the mult-crore fraudulent transactions done by the diamond czar, is allegedly facing Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion charge, according to The Indian Express report. PNB had hired Belgium-based consultancy BDO on February 27. It has been learnt that BDO India and its partner MSKA & Associates have allegedly made no GST payments the government since July 2017 despite collecting it from clients, IE report says.

According to report, raids were conducted att BDO India’s offices in Mumbai and Pune by officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune. DGGI has claimed that BDO India and MSKA & Associates had not paid any amount to the government even as it collected GST of around Rs 13.5 crore from their customer. DGGI, Pune, without naming the firm said that “during the searches, GST of Rs 2 crore was recovered from the spot”.

“The visit of GST officials and their agenda was routine in nature and it turned out that BDO India was fully compliant on all concerns raised. The Rs 2 crore payment was also made by us, voluntarily in the course of discharging our liability, the rest of which is being paid, again in normal course and with concurrence of the tax officials. As a matter of policy and good governance, BDO discharges all its duties including payment of taxes responsibly and in compliance with the law,” BDO India spokesperson was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“This visit by the DGGI officials was a part of the year-end activity of the agency. We have adequately replied to the officials and we are also representing our views through hearings conducted by the DGGI,” said a senior partner of BDO.