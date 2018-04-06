​​ ​
  4. Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi fraud case: CBI quizzes ex-deputy governor of RBI H R Khan in PNB scam

The CBI today questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said today.

The CBI today questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said today. The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government’s 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.

