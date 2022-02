Prior to this, Saxena was with UCO Bank as General Manager & Vertical Head (retail credit, MSME & bancassurance), a release said.

State-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday said Nidhu Saxena has assumed the charge as its Executive Director.

Prior to this, Saxena was with UCO Bank as General Manager & Vertical Head (retail credit, MSME & bancassurance), a release said.

He started his banking career at Bank of Baroda where he worked for 10 years before joining UCO Bank.