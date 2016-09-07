News to use: Here’s how to avoid paying interest on credit card dues

If you do not pay the full credit card dues, the bank will charge interest at a rate of 2-3% a month on the unpaid amount. However, one can avoid paying the interest by using the balance transfer facility of another credit card. Here’s what you should keep in mind:

If one is unable to pay off the whole amount by the next bill’s due date, the interest would keep mounting on the outstanding amount.

By transferring the balance to another credit card, one gets a three-month interest-free period to pay off the amount.

Balance transfer is a good option in cases where one is unable to pay back the full amount due on your primary credit card.

It can help one save a lot of interest cost if one can complete the transfer ahead of the bill due date.

The credit card that you are planning to transfer balance must have higher credit limit.

The card user must have a good credit history to avail this facility.

The balance transfer will offer an additional two-three months during which one can pay the outstanding balance without any interest.

The bank will process the balance transfer by either issuing a demand draft or bank transfer for an amount equal to the balance being transferred.

The interest charged by the new bank on the balance transferred could be much lower than that charged on the earlier credit card.

Balance transfer allows the customer to transfer even those outstanding amounts that have been converted to EMI or convert a lump sum outstanding into EMI.