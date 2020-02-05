NBFCs, HFCs may report 30-150 bps rise in bad loans: Crisil report

According to Crisil, the NPAs in the loan accounts, which are not under moratorium, stood at 10.2% till September 2019, which is significantly higher than the actual NPAs of 3.3%, which were reported till that period.

Bad assets (NPAs) of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) may rise

30-150 basis points (bps) by March owing to the economic slowdown, a Crisil report said on Tuesday.

According to the report, more stress is likely to come from the loan book which is currently under moratorium. The two troubled NBFCs — Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) and Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) — are undergoing resolution, due to which some loans are under moratorium. The report says slowdown hasn’t spared retail loans either, in which asset quality remains monitorable.

“Of the 40% of loan book under moratorium, around half is expected to come out of moratorium by March 2021, which will result in incremental slippages,” Crisil Ratings senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said. However, the report mentions that it is not the traditional segments where the material concerns lie. Instead significant slippages are expected to manifest in the wholesale loan book.

The report expects home loan segment NPAs in the March 2020 quarter to rise 30 bps to 1.2%, compared with 0.9% a year ago in the same period. Similarly, the vehicle finance segment is likely to witness a 100 bps increase in the NPAs to 5.8% in the March 2020 quarter year-on-year (y-o-y).

Sitaraman said refinance has also slowed down in the current environment. He also said the Rs 25,000-crore support fund for the real estate sector announced by the government could provide a breather for stuck projects, though the timeliness of it remains critical.

In November, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up of a stress fund of Rs 25,000 crore to provide last-mile funding to all stalled projects at any stage of construction excluding those in liquidation process by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The reported NPAs in the real estate segment is estimated to have increased to 3.3% as on September 2019, from 1.8% in March 2019. About 40% of the book, including lease rental discounting, was still under moratorium as on September 30, 2019.

The report also states that housing loan segment has witnessed a 20-bps uptick between April and September 2019.