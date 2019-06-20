NBFC woes: Record Rs 1.1 lakh crore loans due over 90 days

Facing a record amount of debt that\u2019s about to mature, non-bank financing companies (NBFCs) are finding their troubles worsening as a crisis of credibility starts to bite. The shadow lenders, which have been under increased strain after the collapse of IL&FS Group last year, have a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore of local-currency bonds due next quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Refinancing the obligations poses a challenge as investor concerns flare amid mounting problems such as auditors quitting, repayment problems and allegations of embezzlement. A financing crunch may hurt India\u2019s economic growth. The NBFCs have helped underpin the economic growth by providing financing for smaller businesses. \u201cThe refinancing risk is becoming bigger for those NBFCs with a larger quantum of repayments coming due,\u201d said Rajat Bahl, chief analytical officer at Brickwork Ratings in Mumbai. \u201cThe only options for them are the selldown of loan portfolios, securitisation and zero-to-no growth in new loan disbursements.\u201d Such lending, which traditional banks may have avoided, has essentially run on leverage \u2013 the shadow lenders get money from banks or by issuing bonds, and use that for other types of financing. NBFCs also have more than Rs 1lakh crore of bonds to refinance in both the first and second quarters of 2020, the data show. Maturities will climb to about Rs 3.9 lakh crore in 2020, an all-time high. Lenders led by Dewan Housing Finance and tycoon Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Capital are seeking to accelerate asset sales, including subsidiaries, to meet rising debt commitments. The resignation of one of Reliance Capital\u2019s auditors, delayed payments by Dewan this month and allegations against Indiabulls Housing Finance are hurting an already rough credit environment. It will take at least a year for the crisis to settle down, and lending to NBFCs will only return if liquidity issues at some companies are resolved, said Gopikrishna Shenoy, who oversees $20 billion as chief investment officer at SBI Life Insurance Co., one of India\u2019s largest private life insurers. \u201cThe larger NBFCs are going to banks for fundraising and crowding out the smaller ones, which have very limited choices to raise money,\u201d Brickwork\u2019s Bahl said.