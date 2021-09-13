NBFC, payment system operators can submit requests with RBI for Aadhaar e-KYC licence

In May 2019, the finance ministry had come out with a detailed procedure for processing of applications (under the PML Act) for use of Aadhaar authentication services by entities other than banking companies.
The RBI on Monday said that NBFCs and payment system operators seeking to obtain Aadhaar e-KYC authentication licence can submit the application with the central bank.
In May 2019, the finance ministry had come out with a detailed procedure for processing of applications (under the PML Act) for use of Aadhaar authentication services by entities other than banking companies.
“Accordingly, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Payment System Providers and Payment System Participants desirous of obtaining Aadhaar Authentication License – KYC User Agency (KUA) License or sub-KUA License (to perform authentication through a KUA), issued by the UIDAI, may submit their application to this Department for onward submission to UIDAI,” the RBI said in a circular.
The RBI has also provided the format of the application.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.