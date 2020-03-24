NBFC association seeks three-month moratorium on EMI payments

The industry has sought a one-time restructuring without the 5% provisioning requirement for all regular accounts.

After banks wrote to the regulator asking for moratorium on corporate repayments, their non-banking counterparts have sought a three-month moratorium on equated monthly instalment (EMI) payments by their customers as much of the country goes into lockdown mode. Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are also asking for a one-time restructuring of standard accounts, which may get affected by the lockdowns and forbearance on asset recognition.

On Monday, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), an association of NBFCs, said that it has represented to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the ministry of finance to allow these relaxations in the interest of consumers. Among the measures sought are a moratorium on payment of EMIs for at least a three-month period by deferring at least three EMIs. This would ensure that unintended defaults do not affect the credit track record and bureau scores of customers.

The industry has sought a one-time restructuring without the 5% provisioning requirement for all regular accounts which may become delinquent in future. Further, it has asked the authorities to extend the period for recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs) from the current three months to six months for accounts that were non-delinquent as on March 1, 2020. Any provision made on loans that are already bad should not be allowed to be written back to ensure maintenance of the sanctity of recognition of prior NPAs, the FIDC has said in its representation.

In a statement, the industry body said that many of its member organisations have received requests from their customers, who are already facing a severe strain on their cash flows, for a deferral of EMIs. The strain is the result of a slowdown in capacity utilisation of trucks, machinery and other equipment of small enterprises and contractors. The locking up of commercial spaces, such as malls and restaurants, and restrictions on the number of workers on site imposed by several municipalities and local governments are seriously affecting business cash flows. Reduced tourist and other traffic, as well as a shift to the work-from-home model, are affecting revenues of taxi aggregators and bus operators, FIDC said.

NBFCs are at the forefront of financing many of the affected sectors, notably small road transport operators, taxi aggregators, infrastructure contractors, MSMEs, traders etc., and the current situation is likely to result in a delayed payment of EMIs even by customers with a hitherto excellent and unblemished repayment history,” FIDC said in its statement. “This may adversely affect their credit scores for no fault of theirs, seriously impairing their ability to raise finance in the future,” it added.