  • MORE MARKET STATS

NaBFID to start lending operation in first quarter of next financial year: KV Kamath

Kamath said NaBFID would be open to financing projects other than National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) based on the need.

Written By PTI
It will help fund about 7,000 infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which envisages an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore by 2024-25.
It will help fund about 7,000 infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which envisages an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore by 2024-25.

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Chairman KV Kamath on Friday said the newly created Rs 20,000-crore DFI would commence its lending operation in the first quarter of the next financial year.

In October, the government had appointed Kamath as the chairperson of the development finance institution (DFI) for three years.

“Realistically, we are a bank, and we need to get the nuts and bolts of a bank right…we are well into that,” Kamath said at the 94th annual convention of Ficci.
He said that the technology platform is being given shape, and officials are being appointed.

“I would think the first approval probably will be in the first quarter of the next accounting year that is during the April period we should do it,” he said.
By that time, he said, the managing director and CEO and other key staff would be in place.

Kamath said NaBFID would be open to financing projects other than National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) based on the need.

The DFI has been established as a statutory body to address market failures that stem from the long-term, low margin and risky nature of infrastructure financing. Wholly-owned DFI, therefore, has both developmental and financial objectives.

It will help fund about 7,000 infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which envisages an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore by 2024-25.
On growth, Kamath said, it would be driven by various axis, including infrastructure, digital economy, manufacturing and agriculture.
Driven by all these factors, he said, India could aspire for a growth rate of 12-13 per cent in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Vodafone Idea Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 prepaid plans announced: Check new Vi plan benefits, validity