Nabfid to raise Rs 5,000 crore via bonds in Q1FY24

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure Development (Nabfid) is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore via bond issuances in first quarter of the next financial year, Rajkiran Rai G, MD of the infra financier, said.

“The government has infused Rs 20,000-crore capital and Rs 5,000 crore in grant. Right now, we have Rs 25,000 crore in the kitty, we are comfortable for March,” he said on the sidelines of an event organised by Assocham.

Nabfid will, however, go slow on bond issuances as the cost to raise funds via bonds is high, given the lender has to maintain funds for longer duration, and the current interest rate regime. The lender is currently undergoing rating exercise which will be completed by the first week of March, Rai said. The lender is not issuing green bonds as it does not have sufficient projects in hand from that sector.

Also read: Adani group ratings outlook cut to negative by Moody’s; Adani Green Energy, others downgraded from stable

The infra financier has a loan pipeline of Rs 40,000-50,000 crore, which are under various stages of processing. Of Rs 50,000 crore, final sanctions for loans of around Rs 5,000 crore and one disbursement of Rs 500 crore have happened so far, he said.

Meanwhile, India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to raise Rs 1,000 crore through green infrastructure bonds and Rs 1,500 crore via infra bonds, Pawan Kumar, deputy managing director, said. The government-owned entity provides long-term finance to infrastructure projects. “This we are planning to come out with in the first week of March. Those funds will exclusively be utilised for building up of green infrastructure and assets.

Also read: Cred’s losses in FY22 mount as spends swell

We are looking at e-mobility and charging,” Kumar said.