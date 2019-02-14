Muthoot Finance to raise up to Rs 750 crore through NCDs

Published: February 14, 2019

The issue is with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 650 crore, aggregating up to tranche limit of Rs 750 crore. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE.

Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance announced on Wednesday that it plans to raise Rs 750 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities.

Commenting on the issue, George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, said: “The issue provides an opportunity to retail and High Networth Individual investors, to whom we have allocated 60% of the total issue size, an opportunity to have stable and attractive long-term returns when there are only limited comparable alternative avenues for investments.”

The issue opens on February 14 and closes on March 14 with an option to close on such earlier date or extended date. The issue is rated by Crisil and Icra with both the agencies awarding long-term debt rating of “AA/Stable” for the debentures offered under the issue.
There are nine investment options for Secured NCDs with monthly or annual interest payment frequency or on maturity redemption payments with effective yield per annum ranging from 9.25% to 10.00%.

