Muthoot Finance said on Monday that it has has tied up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance to provide insurance on gold jewellery as part of their new initiative. Known as ‘Muthoot Gold Shield’,the policy provides insurance coverage of gold jewellery for individuals at the time of closure of gold loan and release of gold ornaments. It will provide insurance coverage to the customers of Muthoot Finance as a loyalty product. The policy covers burglary, robbery, theft from insured person’s home,loss-intransit and 13 other disasters