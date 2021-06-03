  • MORE MARKET STATS

Muthoot Finance Q4 net rises 22% to Rs 1,024 cr

By: |
June 03, 2021 1:15 AM

Gold loans under management reported a quarter-on-quarter growth of 5% during Q4, while other loans declined by almost 9%.

Loan assets stood at Rs 52,622 crore as on March 31, 2021, as against Rs 41,611 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2,304 crore.Loan assets stood at Rs 52,622 crore as on March 31, 2021, as against Rs 41,611 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2,304 crore.

NBFC Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 22.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its fourth quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 1,023.76 crore, largely due to good performance of the gold loan division.

The company, which also operates home loan, microfinance and insurance broking subsidiaries, said the net profit of the gold loan division rose 24% y-o-y, while net profit of the non-gold subsidiaries declined 32% to Rs 119 crore from Rs 176 crore in the year-ago period.

Related News

Gold loans under management reported a quarter-on-quarter growth of 5% during Q4, while other loans declined by almost 9%.

The Kerala-based lender said its consolidated loan assets under management increased 24% year-on-year to touch Rs 58,280 crore in Q4.

For the entire FY21, the NBFC reported a 21% y-o-y increase in its net profit to Rs 3,818.87 crore.

The standalone net profit of Muthoot Finance increased 22% y-o-y to touch Rs 995.66 crore in Q4. For the entire FY21, it reported a net profit of Rs 3,722.17 crore, an increase of 23% compared to Rs 3,018 crore in FY20.

Loan assets stood at Rs 52,622 crore as on March 31, 2021, as against Rs 41,611 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2,304 crore.

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, said, “During the quarter, we disbursed fresh loans to 3.61 lakh new customers amounting to Rs 2,753 crore and to 4.32 lakh inactive customers amounting to Rs 2,917 crore.”

The long-term credit ratings of Muthoot was upgraded to ‘AA+’ by CRISIL and ICRA .

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Muthoot Finance Q4 net rises 22% to Rs 1024 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘NPAs can decline due to cleaning up of balance sheet, improving credit cycle’: Interview | Sanjiv Chadha, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda
2Rupee Co-op Bank granted extension of banking licence
3Bank Holidays June 2021: Banks to remain closed for up to 9 days next month; check full list here