Muthoot Finance Q3 net profit flat at Rs 485 crore

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 5:22 PM

Muthoot Finance's total income for October-December quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,717 crore, up 8 per cent from Rs 1,591 crore reported in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Muthoot Finance’s total income for October-December quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,717 crore

Muthoot Finance Wednesday reported a 1 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 485 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 479 crore in the same period in 2017-18. Muthoot Finance’s total income for October-December quarter of 2018-19 stood at Rs 1,717 crore, up 8 per cent from Rs 1,591 crore reported in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its loan assets stood at Rs 36,497 crore as on December 31, up 19 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read: Tech Mahindra shares zoom 9% after strong Q3 results

“Third quarter was a turbulent period for all NBFCs because of concerns on liquidity scenario. Muthoot Finance as a responsible company to all the stakeholders acted cautiously and conserved liquidity rather than growth. Hence our loan assets remained flat for the quarter,” Muthoot Finance Chairman M G George Muthoot said. Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said, “Considering that gold loans are of short duration of around three to four months, our balance sheet always carry positive ALM. Markets have realised this fact and have shown significant interest in subscribing to our commercial paper issuances during the quarter.

Our subsidiaries achieved year-on-year loan growth of 65 per cent, reaching Rs 4,027 crores as against Rs 2,448 crore last year.” Stock of the company closed at Rs 482.10 on BSE, down 3.13 per cent from previous close.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Muthoot Finance Q3 net profit flat at Rs 485 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition