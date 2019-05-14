Muthoot Finance March quarter standalone profit at Rs 512 crore

Kochi | Published: May 14, 2019

NBFC Muthoot Finance on Monday announced a flat growth in standalone net profit for the three months to March at Rs 511.5 crore.

The Kerala-based lender said its consolidated net profit achieved a year-on year increase of 14% at Rs 2,103 crore against Rs 1,844 crore in FY18.

Consolidated loan assets under management achieved a year-on-year increase of 20% at Rs 38,304 crore against Rs 31,921 crore of the previous fiscal. During the quarter, consolidated loan assets under management increased by 7% to Rs 2,361 crore.

The lender said that diversification into new businesses continued to gain momentum with non-gold businesses now contributing 12% to the consolidated AUM.

George Alexander Muthoot, MD, said: “Muthoot Finance achieved a growth of 18% during FY19, reaching Rs 34,246 crore against last year’s Rs 29,142 crore. Subsidiaries have achieved considerable momentum in building loan assets. Our subsidiaries achieved y-o-y loan growth of 51%, reaching Rs 4,558 crore, against last year’s Rs 3,012 crore. They are contributing 12% to the group loan assets.”

