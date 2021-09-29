Muthoot Finance launches AI-powered virtual assistant

Customers can chat or speak with the virtual assistant in English and Hindi. The virtual assistant is also available on WhatsApp.

Muthoot Finance said on Tuesday it has joined hands with Senseforth.ai, a leader in conversational AI technology, to launch ‘Mattu’, an AI-powered virtual assistant.

Available on the website and mobile app, the intelligent assistant enables users to apply for loans, address concerns, and perform transactions like checking account balance, paying gold loan interest, availing loan top-ups and making part payments.

Alexander George Muthoot, deputy managing director, The Muthoot Group, said, “The launch of a revamped and turbo-charged Mattu marks the beginning of a new chapter for us.

This AI-powered virtual assistant offers various customer-friendly features like multilingual support and voice search capability, and can handle more than 250 frequently asked questions. Besides, if a user wants to speak with our customer service representative, they can do so via the virtual assistant. This is great customer convenience in current times.”

