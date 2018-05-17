More people signing up for SBI credit cards as online discounts, cashbacks drive spending in small cities

SBI Card has grown its card base to over 6 billion by adding more than one million customers in 6 months, between September 2017 and February 2018. (Reuters)

E-commerce is driving growth for SBI Card in smaller cities as more than 45 percent of overall card spends for the company are coming outside the top 10 cities. E-commerce is a significant driver in spends and ease of online shopping along with various cash-back programs, rewards and discounts on online platforms has driven up card usage. “E-commerce is on the rise in smaller towns as well. We are seeing significant growth in online spends from smaller towns. About 45% of the card spends in Beyond Top 10 cities are online,” said Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Card. Improved internet infrastructure, cheaper smartphones and affordable services have further triggered e-commerce in smaller cities, he added.

SBI Card has grown its card base to over 6 billion by adding more than one million customers in 6 months, between September 2017 and February 2018, thus expanding its market share to 16 percent, a company’s press release said. HDFC Bank is the largest credit card issuer in the country.

“The remarkable growth we have experienced is a result of our customers` continued trust and support. Our commitment to deliver innovative, industry leading products, backed by excellent service and a strong ethos of trust and transparency, has resonated with our customers making us a preferred brand for millions across the country. Over the past few years, we have consistently grown at over 40% CAGR on card spends, against the industry growth rate of around 25%. Our market share on both number of cards and spends has risen steadily,” said Hardayal Prasad.

The growth in card spending has also been driven by technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Host Card Emulation. “We are excited to leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence in driving the next level of digital transformation and enhancing customer experience. We believe the millennial consumer segment presents the next big opportunity for us,” he added.