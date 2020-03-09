More heat on Rana Kapoor: Now CBI raids 7 locations in alleged Yes Bank-DHFL scam

Published: March 9, 2020 12:00:46 PM

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June, 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai.

The CBI carried out searches at seven locations on Monday in connection with the Yes Bank scam pertaining to the Rs 600 crore alleged bribe to the family of its co-founder Rana Kapoor by DHFL, officials said.

Teams of CBI officers are carrying out operations at the residence and official premises of the accused in Mumbai, they said. The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan, DHFL promoter, for extending financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them, they said.

In return, Wadhawan allegedly “paid kickback of Rs 600 crore” to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, they said.

