Modi launches APIX technology; what it is, how it will help 2 billion people without bank accounts globally

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 3:11 PM

In a bid to reach two billion people worldwide who are still without bank accounts, Prime Minister Modi launched the APIX (Application Programming Interface Exchange), a banking technology platform in Singapore Wednesday.

Rs 75 commemorative coin, Features of 75 rupees coin, 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Bose, Modi government, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Port Blair, the Ministry of Finance.APIX is a banking technology platform which is designed to reach two billion people all across the world who are still living without bank accounts.(Reuters)

In a bid to reach two billion people worldwide who are still without bank accounts, Prime Minister Modi launched the APIX (Application Programming Interface Exchange), a banking technology platform in Singapore Wednesday. The technology platform was launched by Modi along with Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore T Shanmugaratnam after he became the first leader to address the esteemed Fintech Festival in the country.

“We must bring the unbanked 1.7 billion people in the world into the formal financial market. We must extend the security of insurance and pension to more than a billion workers in the informal sectors worldwide, who still do not have it,” PTI reported citing Prime Minister Modi.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex back in red, Nifty nears 10,550; Sun Pharma slips 7%; oil stocks extend gains

[Ad]Salary Above 30000? Get cash back, joining rewards & much more on Credit Cards. 55+ options, Upto Rs 1000 AMAZON Voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

About APIX

APIX is a banking technology platform which is designed to reach two billion people all across the world who are still living without bank accounts. The technology platform has been designed by software experts based out of Hyderabad, Colombo and London. It is a sophisticated technology developed by Boston-headquartered Virtusa, especially for smaller banks, Tier 3 and 4, to reach out to people living in the remote regions.

How it will help people without bank accounts

The technology platform is designed to assist banking institutions to reach out the people without bank accounts in 23 nations such as 10 ASEAN members as well as major markets such as India, and small nations including Fiji, said Nikhil Menon, PTI reported citing Virtusa’s senior vice president and Asia regional head.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Modi launches APIX technology; what it is, how it will help 2 billion people without bank accounts globally
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition