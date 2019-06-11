Microfinance, retail loan to drive our growth: Utkarsh Bank MD

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) is targeting a loan book of Rs 7,000 crore, deposits of Rs 6,500 crore and a 500-strong branch network in FY20, MD and CEO Govind Singh told FE. Edited excerpts: You have turned a profit this year from a loss last year. What drove the turnaround? Are there any exceptional items? The previous year\u2019s loss was because of our portfolio during demonetisation. We had a very stressed portfolio in some parts of Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. Other MFIs and SFBs also had to write off some of their portfolios. We wrote off whatever bad loans we had last year and began on a clean slate. Only because of the large write-offs last year, our profit and loss account had turned negative. From that perspective, this year was a normal year. We could operate on a normal basis because write-offs were already taken last year. We closed the year with `94 crore in terms of PAT. What kind of growth have you seen in assets and liabilities? Which are the products driving growth for you? Last year, we started to focus on CASA. Initially, we had our own loan portfolio and we also had loans from various institutions. So we focused on wholesale deposits in the first year, but last year onwards, we have put our focus on CASA and retail term deposits. We had CASA deposits of 10% this year and additional retail term deposits of 30%-plus. That has been an important point. Also, we have not launched any new products. What we have done is to increase the outreach in terms of approaching customers and more of a branding and distribution exercise this year. That has resulted in a higher number, as far as deposits are concerned. So focus is on customer service and making all products and services available to customers. In assets, we still remain focused on our microfinance business. Even today, about 87-88% of our portfolio remains microfinance, but we are gradually focusing on other retail assets, such as MSME and affordable housing. We are also exploring some other individual loans for our microfinance customers. We are trying t expand our bouquet of products, but we are very, very clear that our focus as far as assets are concerned, is to remain with retail assets rather than going for corporate or large-scale accounts. So don\u2019t you have any corporate exposure at all? We have corporate exposure, but as per policy, that can't be more than 10%. Currently, it is around 6%. There is some corporate exposure because we have exposure to NBFC-MFIs, NBFC-MSMEs. What targets do you have for FY20 for assets, liabilities and branches? This year, we will be crossing `7,000 crore in terms of loans and advances and about `6,500 crore in terms of liabilities. So we'll have a business base of around `13,500 crore, up from last year's `8,500 crore. Our branch network will be close to 500 by the end of the financial year. Which products will you lean on for growth? Apart from the MSME and housing products, we are also expanding through the BC model. In all these cases, it is either microfinance or hard-core retail loans. We are also expanding LAP and low ticket-size personal loans. We intend to look at the commercial vehicle segment. We will be just piloting that this financial year because we need to understand the product in more detail. We will also be launching an individual loan product for our erstwhile JLG customers. What are your asset quality ratios? Our net NPA ratio is 0.12% and gross NPA ratio is 1.39%. So more than 90% of gross NPAs are already provided for. When are you expecting to list? Our net worth crossed `500 crore last year, in June 2018. As per RBI requirements, we have to list the bank before June 2021. We have already started the process and our internal target is that by January 2021, we should list the bank. Are you in talks with the RBI regarding your current structure and any difficulties in the transition? The rules are clear that we have to list the bank only. Some of the other SFBs are giving direct shares to the holding companies in the bank. We are also looking at such structuring where some portion of the bank\u2019s shares which are held by the holding company can be given to investors in the holding company directly. But, we have not yet reached out to the RBI for that.