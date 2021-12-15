  • MORE MARKET STATS

Microfinance loan portfolio grows 5.16% in H1FY’22: MFIN

This trend of improvement is expected to continue in the coming quarters,” MFIN CEO & Director, Alok Misra said.

Written By PTI

The total microfinance loan portfolio for the first half of the current fiscal stood at Rs 2,43,737 crore, a moderate rise of 5.16 per cent over the corresponding period of last year’s gross loan portfolio of Rs 2,31,778 crore, a top MFIN official said.

“The microfinance operations seem to be returning towards normalcy after the difficult phase of second wave of the pandemic. The second quarter of FY 21-22 saw growth of portfolio as well as an improvement in portfolio quality. This trend of improvement is expected to continue in the coming quarters,” MFIN CEO & Director, Alok Misra said.

“The Credit Guarantee Scheme for MFIs has also had a positive impact on the liquidity situation, particularly of some medium and small MFIs. ..The harmonized microfinance guidelines for all regulated entities, which is expected anytime soon will further boost the sector by providing a level playing field for NBFC-MFIs to operate,” he said.

Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) which is an association for the microfinance sector in India said as on September, 13 banks held the largest share of portfolio in micro-credit with total loan outstanding of Rs 1,01,209 crore, which is 41.52 per cent of total micro-credit universe.

“NBFC-MFIs are second largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 82,749 crore, accounting for 33.95 per cent of total industry portfolio. While, Small Finance Banks have a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 40,534 crore with total share of 16.63 per cent and rest by small other institutions,” MFIN said.

The loan portfolio of NBFC-MFIs registered 15.45 per cent YoY growth at Rs 81,408 crore for the period under review 2021, against Rs 70,512 crore outstanding as on September 2020.

