Microfinance industry veteran P Satish dies

Microfinance industry veteran and executive director of industry body Sa-Dhan, P Satish, passed away on Sunday.

Satish died at his New Delhi apartment of heart attack in the morning, according to officials of Sa-Dhan. He was 65.

Satish was an executive director of Sa-Dhan, a self-regulatory organisation for the microfinance sector, since 2015. He was a member of the Financial Inclusion Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, the SHG-Bank Linkage Programme Strategic Advisory Board of NABARD, and the governing council of Bankers’ Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Lucknow.

He was also on the steering committee of the PM SVANidhi scheme of the ministry of housing & urban affairs and the microfinance sub-group of the NITI Aayog. Satish was a director on the boards of MUDRA (2015-20) and India Post Payments Bank (2018-21). He was earlier the chief general manager heading the Micro Credit Innovations Department (MCID) of NABARD.

He was an MBA (Finance) from Osmania University, Hyderabad and had an MS in Economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA. He had completed his Ph. D in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh in the area of agricultural credit markets in Punjab.