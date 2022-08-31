Manian re-appointed to Kotak Mahindra Bank board, Ekambaram appointed whole-time director

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Tuesday said its shareholders have approved the reappointment of KVS Manian as whole-time director (WTD) for three years and the appointment of Shanti Ekambaram to the same position.

The bank’s shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing WTD Gaurang Shah as a director at its 37th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 27. The results of the e-voting were communicated to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

Manian heads corporate, institutional and investment banking at KMB and also oversees its wealth management business. Ekambaram heads the lender’s consumer banking division. Their appointment on KMB’s board will be subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval.

Shareholders approved the declaration of dividend of `1.10 on equity shares of the face value of `5 each for FY22, as recommended by the board of directors at their meeting held on May 4.

“The term of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, chartered accountants, as one of the joint statutory auditors of the bank, expired at the conclusion of the thirty-seventh AGM of the bank. Accordingly, from the conclusion of the thirty-seventh AGM, Price Waterhouse LLP, chartered accountants and KKC & Associates LLP, chartered accountants, shall act as the joint statutory auditors of the bank,” KMB said in a communication to the exchanges.