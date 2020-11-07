  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manappuram Finance’s Q2 net slips 6.4% to Rs 405.44 cr

By: |
November 7, 2020 1:15 AM

The company’s non-gold loan businesses account for a 26.6% share of its consolidated assets under management (AUM).

The gross NPA for Q2FY21 stood at 1.11% compared to 0.6% in the year-ago period while net NPA stood at 0.68% against 0.3% in the second quarter of the last financial year.The gross NPA for Q2FY21 stood at 1.11% compared to 0.6% in the year-ago period while net NPA stood at 0.68% against 0.3% in the second quarter of the last financial year.

NBFC Manappuram Finance on Friday reported a 6.4% year on year (YoY) decline in its second quarter consolidated net profits to Rs405.44 crore, with finance cost seen higher and other incomes showing a drop.

Finance cost for the second quarter is seen higher by 27.4% YoY at Rs 570.95 crore.

Related News

Sequentially, net profits reported a 10.2% increase from Rs 367.97 crore registered in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The Kerala-based lender, which also operates a home loan, microfinance and commercial vehicle leasing subsidiary, has reported a stand-alone net profit of Rs 405.56 crore in the gold loan business against Rs 336.17 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s non-gold loan businesses account for a 26.6% share of its consolidated assets under management (AUM). The gross NPA for Q2FY21 stood at 1.11% compared to 0.6% in the year-ago period while net NPA stood at 0.68% against 0.3% in the second quarter of the last financial year.

Sharing the results with the media, MD & CEO VP Nandakumar said, “We are seeing robust demand for gold loans as economic activities recover ground in India with our rural economy leading the way. Accordingly, we could maintain strong growth in gold loans helped by our digital infrastructure and our robust online gold loan platform.”

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew 18.6% to Rs 26,902.73 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 22,676.93 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company’s gold loan portfolio posted strong growth of 30.1% to Rs 19,736.02 crore, from Rs 15,168.34 crore in the year-ago quarter. The number of live gold loan customers stood at 25.6 lakh as of September 30.

Average borrowing costs for the stand-alone entity declined 26 basis points during the quarter to 9.13%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Manappuram Finance’s Q2 net slips 6.4% to Rs 405.44 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Overseas Bank reports net profit of Rs 148 cr
2Bank credit rise 5.06 pc, deposits up by 10.12 pc: RBI data
3SBI integrates Yono Krishi with IFFCO eBazar