Manappuram Finance to buy Manappuram Asset Finance

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 12:14:44 AM

Non-banking finance company Manappuram Finance on Thursday announced that it had got approval to take over the promoter-led entity Manappuram Asset Finance Ltd (MAFIN).

The Kerala-based lender reported a full-year consolidated net profit of Rs 919.87 crore, a sharp increase of 36% over the previous year.The Kerala-based lender reported a full-year consolidated net profit of Rs 919.87 crore, a sharp increase of 36% over the previous year.

Non-banking finance company Manappuram Finance on Thursday announced that it had got approval to take over the promoter-led entity Manappuram Asset Finance Ltd (MAFIN).

MAAFIN is an operating loan company and a group company of Manappuram Finance. It had Assets Under Management (AUM) of `148 crore as on March 31, 2019, against `116.1 crore as on March 31, 2018.

Company sources said the said acquisition would fall within the definition of the transaction of related party and is being done at arm’s length.

The company’s board also authorised the management to explore opportunities in the micro life insurance sector.

Sharing the results with media on Wednesday, managing director & chief executive officer VP Nandakumar said the company’s diversification story continued to gain momentum with the contribution of non-gold businesses to overall business rising from 25.5 % last year to 33.3 % this year.

The Kerala-based lender reported a full-year consolidated net profit of Rs 919.87 crore, a sharp increase of 36% over the previous year.

Consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019, stood at `255.59 crore, against `179.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating income was `4,116 crore, up by 20.33% over the previous year’s figure of `3,421 crore.

“Overall, this has been a very good year for us. We were able to end the year on a positive note with strong Q4 numbers. Moreover, our new businesses have started to deliver on their potential, not only growing faster but also contributing meaningfully to profitability. We are now confident we will be able to carry the momentum into the next fiscal,” he added.

Manappuram’s consolidated AUM stood at Rs 19,438 crore, registering an impressive growth of 23.30% against `15,765 crore in the previous year. Its growth was led by gold loans which grew 10.45 % to reach `12,961.5 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Manappuram Finance to buy Manappuram Asset Finance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition