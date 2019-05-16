Manappuram Finance Q4 profit jumps 28% to Rs 214 crore

Gold loan NBFC Manappuram Finance on Wednesday announced a 28% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the three months to March. Net profit for the fourth quarter of FY19 stood at Rs 213.57 crore against Rs 166.87 crore in the year-ago period. The lender reported total revenue for the quarter at `890.72 crore in March 2019, up 18.48% from `751.78 crore in March 2018. Net profit for the FY19 stands at `790.45 crore against `689.59 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a full-year consolidated net profit of `919.87 crore, an increase of 36% over the previous year.