Manappuram Finance Q4 profit jumps 28% to Rs 214 crore

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 2:43:37 AM

Gold loan NBFC Manappuram Finance on Wednesday announced a 28% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the three months to March.

Manappuram Finance Q4 profit jumps 28% to Rs 214 croreManappuram Finance Q4 profit jumps 28% to Rs 214 crore

Gold loan NBFC Manappuram Finance on Wednesday announced a 28% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the three months to March. Net profit for the fourth quarter of FY19 stood at Rs 213.57 crore against Rs 166.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender reported total revenue for the quarter at `890.72 crore in March 2019, up 18.48% from `751.78 crore in March 2018. Net profit for the FY19 stands at `790.45 crore against `689.59 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a full-year consolidated net profit of `919.87 crore, an increase of 36% over the previous year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Manappuram Finance Q4 profit jumps 28% to Rs 214 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition