Maharashtra urban co-op banks concerned over rumours on their financial health

By: |
Published: August 13, 2020 3:15 AM

Vidhyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the federation, said no restriction has been imposed against them.

Vidhyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the federation, said no restriction has been imposed against them.Vidhyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the federation, said no restriction has been imposed against them.

The Maharashtra Urban Co-operative Banks Federation has expressed concerns over the rumors circulated in the market with regard to the financial condition of urban cooperative banks, following the decision of the RBI decision to take total control of these institutions.

Vidhyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the federation, said no restriction has been imposed against them.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Maharashtra urban co-op banks concerned over rumours on their financial health
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Banks to be cautious despite gold loan LTV relaxation: Report
2RBI asks urban cooperative banks to implement system-based asset classification from June 2021
3Loan recast: NBFCs’ refinancing needs likely to increase, says report