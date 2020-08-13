Maharashtra urban co-op banks concerned over rumours on their financial health

Vidhyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the federation, said no restriction has been imposed against them.
The Maharashtra Urban Co-operative Banks Federation has expressed concerns over the rumors circulated in the market with regard to the financial condition of urban cooperative banks, following the decision of the RBI decision to take total control of these institutions.
