Maharashtra govt orders probe into books of 30 coop banks

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into alleged financial mismanagement over the last 15 years at 30 cooperative banks in the state. The government has also sought to fix responsibility for the financial losses incurred by these banks.

The move comes after revenue minister Eknath Khadse, at a meeting with agriculture and cooperative secretary Shailesh Kumar Sharma, took stock of the financial position of district cooperative central (DCC) banks and the amount of crop loans disbursed by them.

Khadse said the state government had given bank guarantees of Rs 1,200 crore to various cooperative sugar and cotton mills and these were yet to be recovered. He blamed the Congress-NCP combine for the crisis. “Government money was used for improper purposes. Several DCC banks controlled by the NCP misused money meant for salaries of primary and secondary school teachers and deliberately delayed recovery of loans. We are figuring out the amount. I think it runs into thousands of crores,” said Khadse.

Over the last few years, most cooperative bodies in the state have either shut down or are under administration, Khadse said instructions have been given to officials to prepare a detailed report of all DCC banks. “We will attach properties of directors and recover our money from their auction,” he said.