Maharashtra coop bank to scale up retail operations

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 12:13:26 AM

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC) has entered retail operations and plans to scale up this business through a merger with a couple of urban cooperative banks based in Mumbai and Pune.

The bank has reported a net profit of Rs 316 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019The bank has reported a net profit of Rs 316 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019

Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC) has entered retail operations and plans to scale up this business through a merger with a couple of urban cooperative banks based in Mumbai and Pune.

“The bank has already commenced retail operations and is looking at scaling up this business through a possible takeover of a couple of urban cooperative banks which are known for their strength in retail operations,” said Vidyadhar Anaskar, chairman of the administrative board, MSC Bank.

The due diligence was on and should be completed in the next three months and if the merger proposal goes through, we could scale up our retail operations in a big way, he said.

The bank has reported a net profit of Rs 316 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, against `201 crore same time last year, a rise of 57%.

Significantly, the bank has reported its highest turnover at `35,540 crore. Anaskar said the bank’s own funds have touched `4,004 crore and with the help of the government guarantee amount of `1,049 crore as per the decision of the Supreme Court, the bank will be eligible to accept deposits of government and semi government after crossing a net worth of `5,000 crore, he said.

As on March 31, 2019, the owned fund of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is `5,739 crore. MSC Bank is expected to achieve owned funds of `5,000 crore and with the permission of Nabard, the bank has decided to enter infrastructure financing in consortium with commercial banks, he said.

The bank’s gross profit has touched `563 crore this financial year, against `429 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The deposits have touched `15,840 crore. Net NPAs have gone down to 1.15% as against 2.48% last year and gross NPAs have come down to 7.35% from 9.91 %.

MSC Bank now has 57 branches and there are plans to add another 11 branches. The bank is an apex body for 31 DCCBs which have about 3,667 branches, with a third tier of around 21,214 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) which directly lend to farmers and the rural population.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Maharashtra coop bank to scale up retail operations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition