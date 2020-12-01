  • MORE MARKET STATS

LVB customers can access all services: DBS

By: |
December 1, 2020 8:16 AM

The DBS team is working to integrate LVB’s systems and network into DBS over the coming months.

Once the integration was complete,customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services,including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services, DBIL said in a statement.

DBS Bank India (DBIL) on Monday said customers of LVB can continue to access all banking services, and interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits are governed by the rates offered by the erstwhile LVB till further notice.

Surojit Shome, CEO of DBIL, said: “The amalgamation of LVB has enabled us to provide stability to LVB’s depositors and employees. It also gives us access to a larger set of customers and cities where we do not currently have presence…”

