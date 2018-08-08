Local court summons ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar after branch manager fails to turn up

ICICI bank’s Managing Director Chanda Kochhar. (Photo: Reuters)

A court today issued summons to ICICI bank’s Managing Director Chanda Kochhar and others in connection with case involving a joint account, after the manager of the branch concerned did not appear before it. Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh fixed August 16 for their appearance. The court further issued a bailable warrant against branch manager Rubi Agrawal of ICICI bank’s Gomtinagar branch because she did not turn up in the court despite service of summons.

The court passed the orders on a complaint of a local lawyer Raje Bhasin. The lawyer said that he had a joint account in the bank along with his mother, who died on April 11 last year. Bhasin said the bank seized the account and did not allow him to withdraw the money from the account. The court found that prima facie offences under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code are made out in the matter.