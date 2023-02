LIC Q3 results: Net profit jumps 40 times to Rs 8349 crore, premium income rises 15%; no dividend this time

LIC’s net premium income rose 15% to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in Q3 from Rs 97,620 crore in year-ago period. The shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at Rs 613.35, ahead of the Q3 results announcement.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurance company on Thursday reported over 40 times on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,349 crore in the fiscal third quarter of FY23, up from Rs 211 crore in the same quarter last year. LIC’s net premium income rose 15% to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in Q3 from Rs 98,052 crore in the year-ago period. The shares of the company closed 0.53% higher at Rs 613.35, ahead of the Q3 results announcement.

