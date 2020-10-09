  • MORE MARKET STATS

LIC Housing Finance unveils Project RED for digital transformation

By: |
October 9, 2020 4:15 AM

The lender said its business was back to pre-Covid levels in September, and it expects the momentum to continue with the onset of the festive season.

The company expects double-digit growth in the current financial year.The company expects double-digit growth in the current financial year.

Aiming to do 95% of work through the digital mode, mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance has launched Project RED (re-imagining excellence through digital transformation). The company plans to implement it in the next 21 months. The lender has engaged Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as its consultant for this project. The lender said its business was back to pre-Covid levels in September, and it expects the momentum to continue with the onset of the festive season.

Siddhartha Mohanty, MD and CEO, said, “September was the best compared to any other September. I believe this momentum will continue till November due to festive season.”

Related News

The company expects double-digit growth in the current financial year. On Project RED, he said, “Currently, 40% of work happens through digital mode and the company aims to increase it to 95%.” This project will result in cost optimisation, he added. The lender, in consultation with BCG, will be setting up a high-level project implementation group which will approve and monitor capacity building plans of every constituent in the company. It also proposes to ensure a uniform approach to managing and regulating the entire gamut of operations of the company through collaboration of all functional departments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. LIC Housing Finance unveils Project RED for digital transformation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SBI urges SC to dismiss plea against wind up UBHL
2LVB gets indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group
3Bank credit rises 5.15% in fortnight ended September 25: RBI data