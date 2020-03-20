LIC confident of crossing 2.5-crore policy target

Senior officials say in the last two-three years, the focus was on selling individual single premium policies to gain market share.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has completed selling 2.14 crore policies as on March 17 and is confident of crossing its target of 2.5 crore policies by the fiscal end. Overall, the surge in number of policies have been due to the rise in individual non-single premium policies.

LIC said in a release “against 2,14,03,905 policies completed last year as on March 31, 2019, it has created a new record by completing 2,14,22,370 policies as on March 17, 2020, and is confident of crossing its target of 2.5 crores policies well before this financial year end”.

Senior officials say in the last two-three years, the focus was on selling individual single premium policies to gain market share. But, in FY20, they decided to focus more on selling individual non-single premium policies as premiums are for longer duration.

The data from Irdai showed that in between April 2019 and February 2020, first-year premiums for LIC stood at Rs 1.60 lakh crore against Rs 1.17 lakh crore in previous financial year a growth of 37.04%.

First-year premiums under individual single premium and individual non-single premium stood at Rs 20,854.55 crore and 27,580.84 crore respectively till the end of February.

Overall LIC had a market share of 72.02% and 42.68% of total premiums in individual single premium and individual non-single premiums policies as on February this year. In the last financial year, the market share of individual single premium and individual non-single premiums was 77.03% and 40.32%, respectively, showed the data from Irdai.

Even LIC chairman in a press conference on February 7 had stated that they had taken a decision to step up sales in non-single premium policies at the beginning of this financial year. “One reason we did not do it earlier was because there was overhang fear of losing market share if you don’t sell single premium policies. But our field force has managed both the single premium and non-single premium in such a fashion that we have grown in all the segments and have also maintained our market share,” Kumar had said during the media interaction. Market share of LIC as on February stood at 68.92%.

First year premiums under group single premium and group non single premium stood at Rs 84,695.66 crore and Rs 27,184.76 crore, respectively, till the end of February for LIC. Market participants say that its always better to focus on individual non-single premium policy as insurers get money for five, ten or more years depending on the tenure of the policy.