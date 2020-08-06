LIC acquires close to 5% stake in Yes Bank

By: |
Published: August 6, 2020 10:27 PM

Earlier this week, Moody's Investors Service upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to ''B3'' from ''Caa1'' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising. Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade.

The period of acquisition is between September 21, 2017, and July 31, 2020

Yes Bank on Thursday said LIC has acquired close to 5 per cent shareholding in the bank by purchasing shares from the open market. With the fresh acquisition, the hold of LIC has increased from 0.75 per cent to 4.98 per cent, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

LIC purchased 105.98 crore shares, reflecting 4.23 per cent stake, of the bank from the open market, the filing said.

Related News

Prior to this, LIC had 0.75 per cent stake in Yes Bank though 19 crore shares held. In all, it said, LIC holding in the bank increased to 4.98 per cent through 125 crore shares held.

The period of acquisition is between September 21, 2017, and July 31, 2020, it said.

Earlier this week, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to ”B3” from ”Caa1” after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising. Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade.

Obligations rated ‘B’ are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk, while those rated ‘Caa’ are judged to be speculative of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. LIC acquires close to 5% stake in Yes Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Need for discipline’: RBI asks banks not to open current accounts for customers having cash credit, overdraft
2PNB Housing Finance appoints Hardayal Prasad as new MD & CEO
3Bankers call RBI pause a prudent step, hail regulatory moves