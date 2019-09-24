Lending push: SBI to link mid-sized loans to repo rate from October 1

In July, SBI was the first among public-sector peers to introduce a repo rate-linked floating rate home loan product.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced that it will adopt the repo rate as an external benchmark for its floating rate small loans — home, auto loans and advances to micro and small enterprises — starting October 1, as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It also stated it was voluntarily extending the facility of external benchmark-linked rate based lending to medium enterprises in a bid to “boost lending” to the MSME sector as a whole.

In July, SBI was the first among public-sector peers to introduce a repo rate-linked floating rate home loan product. This was well before RBI’s September 4 notification that required all banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans (housing, auto) and floating rate loans to SMEs extended by banks with effect from October 1 to external benchmarks.

However, earlier this month, several publications reported that a tweet by the bank in reply to a customer’s query revealed it had briefly withdrawn the product.

According to SBI, a few modifications have been made in the scheme effective October 1 to comply with the latest regulatory guidelines.

According to RBI guidelines, banks have various options to choose from as benchmarks — RBI’s repo rate, government of India three-month or six-month Treasury Bill yield published by the Financial Benchmarks India (FBIL), or any other benchmark market interest rate published by the FBIL.

RBI also said banks are free to offer such external benchmark-linked loans to other types of borrowers as well. While the scheme allows banks to decide the spread over and above the external benchmark when pricing their loans, there is also a clause that mandates banks reset rates at least once in three months.