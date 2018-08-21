Lending norms: Consortia to be re-jigged, says SBI chairman

SBI chairman said a delayed response by bankers was one of the factors responsible for aggravating the non-performing asset (NPA) situation.

Banks are now looking at reorganising a number of consortia, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Monday, explaining that consortium lending and multiple banking arrangements had led to significant delays in decision-making. Holding borrowers, the government and the courts equally responsible for the ongoing crisis in the banking system, the SBI chairman said a delayed response by bankers was one of the factors responsible for aggravating the non-performing asset (NPA) situation.

“Many times people ask me who is responsible for the stressed asset situation. I would say everybody is responsible, be it the bankers, be it the industry or the borrowers, be it the government and — without inviting contempt of court — even the judiciary has played a role in this situation,” the SBI chief observed, citing the example of the Supreme Court’s cancellation of 214 coal blocks in 2014. Kumar said that up until the mid-1990s, banks stayed with consortium banking, going into multiple banking later after industry complained about the slow pace of decision-making.

“But that has not resulted into any faster decision-making and it has led to more problems,” Kumar said, addressing executive committee members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). The SBI chairman said consortia could be reorganised by limit the size. “It does not make sense to have too many banks. And, when we are in a consortium, we will also have to look at like-minded banks. There are banks with different risk appetites, different mindsets, which makes the task of managing a multiple banking environment or a consortium banking environment very, very difficult,” Kumar added.

SBI may consider reorganising some consortia by withdrawing from some and increasing its share in some others, he said. While Kumar expressed optimism about the turnaround in some sectors, there was little hope for stressed power assets, he said. “One sector that is still under great stress and the hope is much less is the power sector. There is a need, definitely, to fix the power sector for continued growth of the economy.” When it came to industrial borrowers, there are now serious doubts as to whether genuine equity was available in the business, Kumar said. There have also been cases where the funds given by the banks have not been used for the purpose they were meant for. Going ahead, banks will be more careful about ascertaining the presence of a valid equity component. “Now, we will trust, but we will verify. Probably that verification factor was missing, as far as the bankers go,” Kumar noted. Bankers are now moving to cash flow-based lending, as opposed to balance sheet-based lending, as the former offers a better sense of a borrower’s ability to repay, he said.