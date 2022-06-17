Leaders to discuss vision 2030, digital economy & more at FE Modern BFSI Summit

India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector is transforming at a rapid pace and gaining centrality in the macroeconomic dynamics of the country. What is the shape and form it will acquire by 2030 is linked the nature of timely and vital intervention by both the policy makers and participants in the financial industry. Taking a step towards a sustainable future and initiating a leaders’ driven dialogue in the BFSI arena, FE.com, the Indian Express Group is organising the first chapter of FE Modern BFSI Summit on June 17th, Friday in Mumbai.



With the theme Leaders Rebuilding BFSI for Today & Beyond, the first-of-its-kind, confluence is aimed at underlining the policies, investment strategies, emerging technologies, business continuity plans, hybrid work culture, and more, encircling the BFSI industry.



This high-level summit will be inaugurated by Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Dr Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor, government of India, will be delivering the keynote address adding greater depth, value and insight to the discussions set to unfold at the conference.



A-listers from the industry, policy makers, senior government officials and several thought leaders are to participate. They include: Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group, Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman of the State Bank of India, Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, India, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, founder, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank, R M Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, SBI Life, Vineet Rai, chairman, Aavishkaar, Samit Kumar Ghosh, chairman, Ujjivan Financial Services, Soumya Rajan, founder & CEO, Waterfield Advisors, Ranjit Shah, co-founder, Gaja Capital and several other prominent industry leaders will be attending and speaking at the day-long event.



Amitabh Rajan, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India (Services Board), will also be joining the summit and share insights on Future Ready Leadership in BFSI Sector. Leaders representing the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Small Finance Banks and the Fintech segment would also be a pivotal part of the summit, sharing their strategies on resilient organisations.



To represent the technological advancements, analytics Software & Solutions giant SAS has collaborated with the summit as the gold partner, digital innovation expert Adobe and cloud and security leader Accenture are the silver partners and the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a representative body of assets and loan financing NBFCs, is the supporting partner for the event.

The grand congregation will witness the presence of more than 50 speakers featuring over 10 power pack panel discussions and over 500 delegates from BFSI industry joining the conference to gain and impart knowledge in an dynamically changing industry, aiming at building a customer centric and technologically supported BFSI sector.