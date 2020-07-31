Lakshmi Vilas Bank narrows net loss to Rs 112 crore in Q1

Total income of stood at Rs 538.83 crore for Q1, as compared to Rs 677.17 crore, declining by 20.4%.

Capital-starved private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 112.28 crore for the first quarter of FY21, compared with a net loss of Rs 237.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, thereby paring the loss by 53%. Total income of stood at Rs 538.83 crore for Q1, as compared to Rs 677.17 crore, declining by 20.4%.

LVB had reported a net profit of Rs 92.86 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20, as against a net loss of Rs 264.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Signalling a further deterioration in the asset quality, gross NPA rose to 25.40% in the reporting quarter, from 17.30% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Similarly, the net NPA increased to 9.64% from 8.30%. The provision coverage ratio stood at 72.58%.