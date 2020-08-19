Lakshmi Vilas Bank launches instant account opening facility

Published: August 19, 2020 1:00 AM

LVB's new initiative will help people to avail the most required banking services instantly through the website.

This can later be converted to a fully featured account, upon visiting the nearest LVB branch.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has launched LVB DigiGo, a digital initiative to enable opening of savings account instantly. LVB’s new initiative will help people to avail the most required banking services instantly through the website.

This can later be converted to a fully featured account, upon visiting the nearest LVB branch.

S Sundar, interim MD & CEO, LVB said, “As a bank we are working towards bringing about digital solutions so that customers can make transactions from home without any hassle. It is our duty to ensure that all our customers are safe and enabled to avail our services from their fingertips.”

