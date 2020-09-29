  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lack of quorum: Not enough members, so RBI pushes back MPC meeting

By: |
September 29, 2020 7:00 AM

While RBI didn’t ascribe any reasons,except to say new dates would be announced shortly, experts point to the lack of a quorum.

The MPC comprises six members, which includes the RBI governor, deputy governor, an executive director (ED) and three members nominated by the government.The MPC comprises six members, which includes the RBI governor, deputy governor, an executive director (ED) and three members nominated by the government.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said the meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) scheduled between September 29 and October 1, has been rescheduled.

While RBI didn’t ascribe any reasons,except to say new dates would be announced shortly, experts point to the lack of a quorum. The government is yet to appoint three external members of the MPC after Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua and Ravindra H Dholakia completed their four-year tenures on September 22.

Related News

The MPC comprises six members, which includes the RBI governor, deputy governor, an executive director (ED) and three members nominated by the government.

The members from within RBI include governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governor Michael Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar. At the last meeting in August, the MPC decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Lack of quorum Not enough members so RBI pushes back MPC meeting
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Moratorium: Govt gets a week more to finalise plan on waiver of interest charged on deferred loan EMIs
2Moody’s downgrades IIFL Finance’s corporate family rating to B2 from B1
3Moody’s downgrades IIFL Finance rating by a notch on asset quality concerns