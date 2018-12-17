Kotak Mahindra Bank vs RBI: Bombay HC refuses to stay grant on Dec 31 deadline for promoter stake dilution

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 3:12 PM

Kotak Mahindra Bank is now required to bring down its promoter stakeholding by 10% over the next remaining 15 days or ready to face action from the central bank. The Bombay High Court has set the next hearing for January 17. 

In a major development, the Bombay High Court Monday refused to grant a stay on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) December 31 deadline to Kotak Mahindra Bank for promoter stake dilution. Subsequent to the development, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank declined by more than 3.3% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,214.10 a share on BSE.

The lender is now required to bring down the promoter stakeholding by 10% over the next remaining 15 days or ready to face action from the central bank. The Bombay High Court has set the next hearing for January 17.

ALSO READ I Share market live Updates: Sensex up 300 pts; Nifty nears 10,900; Kotak Mahindra slumps 3%

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India had asked the bank to bring down stakes owned by promoters from 30% to less than 20% by the end of December 31, 2018. As on September 30, the promoter group held 30.3% equity stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, of which, managing director and CEO Uday Kotak held 29.73% stake.

Last week, Kotak Mahindra Bank filed a writ petition with the Bombay High Court on the Banking Regulation Act, seeking validation in whether the issuance of Perpetual Non-convertible Preference Shares (PNCPS) in August 2 meets the requirements of reducing promoters’ stakeholding set by the RBI.

After the issuance, the bank’s paid-up capital was raised to Rs 1,453 crore from earlier 953 crores, thereby reducing the promoter’s holding from 30.3% to 19.7%. On August 14, Kotak Mahindra Bank, however, informed the exchanges that the method did not meet RBI’s requirements.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Kotak Mahindra Bank vs RBI: Bombay HC refuses to stay grant on Dec 31 deadline for promoter stake dilution
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition