Kotak Mahindra Bank savings account holders can earn FD-like interest rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday launched the ActivMoney feature, which provides savings account holders fixed deposit-like interest rate of up to 7% per annum. According to a press release, ActivMoney automatically transfers surplus funds in the account above a predetermined level into a fixed deposit.

Once a customer avails of the ActivMoney feature in the savings account, the balance above a certain threshold gets transferred to a fixed deposit of 180 days at an interest rate of 7% per annum. This feature is also available to 811 and current account holders.

“In case a customer wishes to use the funds, the entire balance in savings and FD is instantly available,” the release said. “Thus, a customer earns higher interest up to 7% p.a. for the time she keeps her savings in FD through ActivMoney and the balance in her savings account earns 3.5% per annum.”

The default minimum threshold over which surplus funds earn a fixed deposit interest rate is Rs 25,000 for savings account, salary accounts and Kotak 811 accounts. It is Rs 50,000 for current accounts.

“With ActiveMoney, we aspire to change the paradigm of the savings culture of Indians by offering customers FD-like interest rate on their savings accounts, while retaining the flexibility to access funds anytime without any penalty on foreclosure,” said Virat Diwanji, group president and head – consumer banking.

As on March 31, around 35% of bank deposits were in savings accounts. Total bank deposits stood at Rs 187.4 trillion, according to data from the RBI.