Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 21% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 1,747 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

India’s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported Q2 results in-line with estimates, with consolidated net profit rising 21% to Rs 1,747 crore, as compared to 1,441 crore in the same period previous fiscal. An ET Now poll had anticipated consolidated net profit to come in at Rs 1,680 crore in the latest quarter. The asset quality remained stable for the quarter-ended September and gross NPA rose slightly on an absolute basis; even as standalone provisions come in at Rs 354 crore. The consolidated advances came in at Rs 2,22,172 crore as on September 30, 2018 (Rs 187,758 cr as on September 30, 2017), while the total assets managed / advised by the Group as on September 30, 2018 were up 18% at to Rs 1,99,382 crore ( Rs 169,214 cr as on September 30, 2017). We take a closer look at the results, and bring to key key takeaways.
Kotak Mahindra Q2 results: Key takeaways
- Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,747 crore up from Rs 1,441 crore in Q2FY18, implying a 21% rise.
- The consolidated operating profit for Q2FY19 increased to Rs 2,910 crore from Rs 2,427 crore in Q2FY18, implying a 20% rise.
- The net interest income (NII) for Q2FY19 increased to Rs 2,689 crore from Rs 2,313 crore in Q2FY18. Net Interest Margin for the quarter under review stands at 4.2%.
- Average Savings deposits have seen a robust growth of 43% to Rs 68,630 crore for Q2FY19 as compared to Rs 48,127 cr for Q2FY18. Average Current Account deposits grew by 22% to Rs 27,807 crore.
- CASA ratio as on September 30, 2018 came in at 50.2 % compared to 47.8% as on September 30, 2017.
- As on September 30, 2018, GNPA came in at 2.15% while Net NPAs was 0.81%.
- As on September 30, 2018, the Bank had a network of 1,425 full-fledged branches and 2,236 ATMs.