Kotak Mahindra Bank reports 21% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 1,747 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,747 crore up from Rs 1,441 crore in Q2FY18, implying a 21% rise.

India’s major private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported Q2 results in-line with estimates, with consolidated net profit rising 21% to Rs 1,747 crore, as compared to 1,441 crore in the same period previous fiscal. An ET Now poll had anticipated consolidated net profit to come in at Rs 1,680 crore in the latest quarter. The asset quality remained stable for the quarter-ended September and gross NPA rose slightly on an absolute basis; even as standalone provisions come in at Rs 354 crore. The consolidated advances came in at Rs 2,22,172 crore as on September 30, 2018 (Rs 187,758 cr as on September 30, 2017), while the total assets managed / advised by the Group as on September 30, 2018 were up 18% at to Rs 1,99,382 crore ( Rs 169,214 cr as on September 30, 2017). We take a closer look at the results, and bring to key key takeaways.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex trims early morning gains, Nifty below 10,200; IT stocks down as INR strengthens

Kotak Mahindra Q2 results: Key takeaways