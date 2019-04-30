Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit jumps 25% on-year, asset quality stable; key figures in a nutshell

India's second largest private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q4 net profit met analyst estimates, as the firm reported a 25% on-year rise in net profit, even as asset quality remained stable. Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit jumped 25% on-year to Rs 1,408 crore, as against Rs 1,124 crore in the same period previous fiscal.\u00a0Axis Capital had earlier anticipated the lender to report a 20% rise in adjusted profit after tax (PAT), and a similar rise in its net interest income. The bank's Net Interest Income came in 18.1% higher on-year at Rs 3,048 crore.\u00a0 The asset quality improved as the net NPA came in at 0.75% as against 0.98% in the comparable period previous fiscal. The bank's balance sheet crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark, as total assets jumped to 3,12,172 crore, as against 2.64 lakh crore in the comparable period previous fiscal. The bank's adjusted provisions came in at Rs 239.70 crore, as against Rs 255 crore in the previous quarter. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.\u00a0 Also read: Yes Bank stock sees worst fall in 7 months after Q4 shocker loss, shares down 27%; worst not yet over Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 results: Key figures in a nutshell Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit jumped 25% on-year to Rs 1,408 crore, as against Rs 1,124 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal. In the Jan-Mar 19 period, Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported 18.1% on-year rise in net interest income to Rs 3,048 crore. The asset quality is the bank remained stable as gross NPA as a percentage of total advances increased to 2.14% at the end of March, from 2.07% in the previous quarter. The net NPAs registered a decline to 0.75% from 0.98% in the comparable period previous fiscal. The quarter was significant as the balance sheet crossed\u00a0 Rs 3 lakh crore as the net advances surged past Rs 2 lakh crore. The CASA ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank stood at 52.5 % as compared to 50.8% as on March 31, 2018. The average savings deposits grew by 25% on-year to\u00a0 Rs 76,289 crore for the quarter, as compared to Rs 61,223 crore for Q4FY18. As on 31st March 2019, the Bank had a network of 1,500 full-fledged branches and 2,352 ATMs.\u00a0 The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share having face value of Rs 5 for the year ended March 31, 2019, as against Rs 0.70 per share in the previous year. This is subject to shareholder approval.