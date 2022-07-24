scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net rises 26% as provisions slide

Under the Covid resolution framework, the bank had a standard restructured fund-based outstanding of Rs379 crore, amounting to 0.14% of advances. Under the MSME resolution framework, KMB had standard restructured fund-based outstanding of Rs694 crore, or 0.25% of advances as at June 30, 2022.

Written by FE Bureau
KMB’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 19% y-o-y to Rs4,697 crore and its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, rose 14 basis points (bps) sequentially to 4.92%, near a record high.
KMB’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 19% y-o-y to Rs4,697 crore and its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, rose 14 basis points (bps) sequentially to 4.92%, near a record high.

Private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB) on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs2,071 crore in the June quarter of FY23, up 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) on the back of a drop in provisions.

KMB’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 19% y-o-y to Rs4,697 crore and its net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, rose 14 basis points (bps) sequentially to 4.92%, near a record high.

Customer assets, which includes advances and credit substitutes, stood at Rs3.04 trillion as on June 30, up 29% y-o-y. Advances as on June 30 were at Rs2.8 trillion, up 29% y-o-y.

Also Read

Deposits grew over 10% y-o-y to Rs3.16 trillion. The current account savings account (Casa) ratio as on June 30, 2022, stood at 58.1%, down from 60.2% as on June 30, 2021.

Provisions slid 97% y-o-y to Rs23.59 crore. The bank said that it held an aggregate Covid -19-related provision of Rs547 crore as of March 31, 2022. Based on the improved outlook, it reversed provisions worth Rs65 crore during Q1FY23 and Rs453 crore during Q4FY22. On a prudent basis, KMB continues to hold provisions of Rs482 crore as at June 30 against the potential impact of the pandemic.

Under the Covid resolution framework, the bank had a standard restructured fund-based outstanding of Rs379 crore, amounting to 0.14% of advances. Under the MSME resolution framework, KMB had standard restructured fund-based outstanding of Rs694 crore, or 0.25% of advances as at June 30, 2022.

KMB saw an improvement on the asset quality front in Q1, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio falling 10 bps sequentially to 2.24%. The net NPA ratio fell two bps sequentially to 0.62%.

The capital adequacy ratio of KMB as per Basel III, stood at 22.1% and the common equity tier-I (CET-I) ratio was at 21% at the end of June.

More Stories on
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry