Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps across tenors

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points (bps) across tenors with effect from March 16. The one-year MCLR of the bank stood at 8.25%, down 10 bps compared to the previous month.

The bank cut its MCLR by 10 basis points for the three-month, six-month and one-year tenors, while the lending rate for overnight, one-month, two and three-year tenors was cut by 5 bps. The bank offers a fixed deposit rate of 6.05% for a maturity period of 364 days.

In comparison, the one-year MCLR of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are both pegged at 8.15%. Earlier, the State Bank of India had pegged its one-year MCLR at 7.85%. Many of the public and private sector banks have been reducing their lending rates after the move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow long term repo operations (LTRO) for longer tenors of one year and three years, effectively bringing down cost of funds for banks.