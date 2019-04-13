Kotak Bank cuts interest rate on select saving accounts

The new rates will be effective from April 15, 2019.
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced the interest rate on savings accounts with balance of up to Rs 1 lakh by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.5% per annum. The new rates will be effective from April 15, 2019.
While the interest rate on the savings accounts with deposit of up to Rs 1 lakh has been reduced to 4.5%, the bank will continue to pay 6% interest on savings accounts with balance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore and 5.5% interest on savings accounts with balance of above Rs 1 crore, according to official website of the lender.
“We were the first ones to move to 6% interest rate on savings bank accounts when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had deregulated savings bank interest rates. However, what we have seen is that there is a huge inertia in people to move their bank accounts,” Virat Diwanji, president of retail liabilities and branch banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told FE.
On 6% interest rate on savings accounts, Diwanji said, as long as the bank can grow twice the industry rate, it will continue to offer up to 6% interest. This allows the bank to acquire more customers.
