  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karur Vysya Bank net profit zooms multifold to Rs 185 crore in Q3

Net interest margin stood at 3.68%. Non-interest income (excluding treasury profit) improved to Rs 209 crore, compared with Rs 197 crore.

Written by FE Bureau
Net interest income improved 18% to Rs 687 crore from Rs 584 crore.
Net interest income improved 18% to Rs 687 crore from Rs 584 crore.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Monday reported an over five-fold increase in its net profit to Rs 185 crore for the third quarter of FY22, compared with Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 1,600 crore, compared with Rs 1,614 crore, recording a marginal decrease.

Net interest income improved 18% to Rs 687 crore from Rs 584 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.68%. Non-interest income (excluding treasury profit) improved to Rs 209 crore, compared with Rs 197 crore.

Gross NPA declined by 40 bps to 6.97% (Rs 3,888 crore), compared with 7.37% (Rs 3,842 crore) a year ago. Net NPA stood at Rs 1,356 crore at 2.55%, retaining the rate of the year-ago period. The provision coverage ratio stood at 78.81% (77.35%). Basel III CRAR stood at 18.79% (with CET1 ratio of 16.76%), up from 18.52%.

Total business of the bank stood at Rs 1, 22,664 crore, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 7.4% (Rs 8,462 crore) from Rs 1,14,202 crore. Total deposits grew to Rs 66,871 crore, up from Rs. 62,089 crore. CASA share was up at 36% from 35% a year ago. CASA deposits grew 12.2% on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs.24,128 crore.

Gross advances rose 7.1% YoY (Rs 3,680 crore) and stood at Rs 55,793 crore, against Rs 52,113 crore a year ago. KVB in a release said improved offtake by retail and business segment clientele, as well as a robust jewel loan portfolio, aided the credit growth. The jewel loan portfolio registered a Y-o-Y growth of Rs 1,649 crore (13.7%) to Rs 13,718 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Karur Vysya Bank